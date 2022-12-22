Lethbridge County will begin its search for a new chief administrative officer in the new year. After nearly five years in the position, Ann Mitchell is leaving to take on a new job as city manager in Medicine Hat.

She joined the county as CAO in 2018 after working the same position in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The county says she used her vast experience in municipal government to help navigate uncertain and challenging times during the pandemic, as well as several budget processes.

“Lethbridge County council would like to acknowledge the tremendous contributions Ann Mitchell has made to Lethbridge County,” says Reeve Tory Campbell. “Ann’s dedication and unparalleled work ethic have helped propel the county forward. Ann has worked to find efficiencies, build relationships with our regional stakeholders, and has encouraged collaboration with our municipal partners. We wish Ann all the best in her next endeavour.”

Mitchell says she is excited about her new opportunity, but she will miss the county.

“In the past almost five years we have implemented progressive programs to move forward Council’s agenda. Lethbridge County has been an exceptional chapter in my career, and I am confident that I leave the organization well poised for future continued success,” she says.