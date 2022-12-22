The Milk River emergency room is facing another temporary closure due to a lack of physician coverage. it will close at 5 p.m on Dec. 23 and not re-open until the morning of Jan. 3.

Nursing staff will be on site to care for long term residents, according to Alberta Health Services. EMS calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and Raymond.

“AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a news release from AHS. “We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”