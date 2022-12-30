The Call for Nominations is out for the 13th Annual Lethbridge Sport Council Achievement Awards. The awards recognize and showcase excellence and spirit in sports and include coaches, athletes, officials, volunteers and sport leaders.

This year, athletes participated and excelled at multiple levels of competition in various sports and behind the scenes, volunteers, administrators, coaches and dedicated organizations worked hard to give athletes the opportunities to pursue their passion.

Executive Director with Lethbridge Sport Council, Susan Eymann says “We encourage individuals and clubs to submit nominations for achievements at every level of competition, from grassroots to high performance. These awards honour those who had outstanding achievements in 2022 and those who have contributed significantly to sport over time.”

The four award categories are Athlete Performance which includes Junior Male and Female, Senior Male and Female, Master, Athlete with a Disability, Special Olympics Athlete, and Amateur Team. Sport Excellence which includes Community Coach, High Performance Coach, Officiating, Volunteer in Sport, Dr. Gary Bowie Sport Event, and Business & Sport Excellence. Leadership which includes Shaun Ward Sport Champion, Sport Administrator, and Sport Organization. And the Spirit in Sport Awards which includes Outstanding Sport Citizen and the Knud Petersen Spirit in Sport Award.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who is a member of a Lethbridge sport organization, trains at a sport facility or is a resident of Lethbridge is able to be nominated.

Deadlines for nominations is January 31, 2023 and the ceremony will be held in April at the Canadian Western Bank Lounge at the ENMAX Centre.

Nomination forms, guidelines and information regarding sponsoring an award are available on the Lethbridge Sport Council website.