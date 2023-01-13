No one was injured after two fires within hours of each other were put out on 13 Street North in Lethbridge. Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services say the first call came around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when crews from five stations responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of 13 Street North. The fire was located in a storage unit in the building and was quickly extinguished.

Five hours later, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, fire officials responded to an electrical distribution shed in the rear of the businesses in the 600 block of 13 Street North, which was also doused without incident.

Damage estimates are not yet available and both fires are under investigation.