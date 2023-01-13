The City of Lethbridge has released some of the new names of our snowplows.

Mr. Plow, Snow King, Captain Flurry and Darth Blader are just some of the names that were submitted from kids in Kindergarten up to Grade 4 at Lethbridge School Division, Holy Spirit School Division, and Home School students.

The City received over 100 entries hoping to be selected as one of the 12 new snowplow names.

The full list of names includes Snowzilla, Snow White, Darth Blader, Wow the Plow, Mr. Plow, Captain Flurry, Mean Jean the Snow Plow Machine, Snow King, Avalanche, Super Koonskoyi, Frosty the Snowplow, and Tina the Snow Shuffler.

- Advertisement -

The snowplow naming contest provided schools in the area with a colouring sheet that included snowplow and snow route information and some winter safety reminders.

Each of the 12 new snowplows have been branded with their new name and they can be seen on the passenger side of the snowplow.

More information about snow control services or to provide feedback can be done on the Get Involved Lethbridge website.