Fire crews responded to a commercial fire on Saturday night, according to the City of Lethbridge. At approximately 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, five stations responded to reports of a fire in a commercial processing plant on the 2200 block of 31 Street North. Upon arrival, fire crews found staff had exited the building and reported the fire inside had been extinguished by the sprinkler system and staff.

Two crews remained on the scene to help assist with smoke evacuation and sprinkler shut down. The fire is still under investigation and at this time there is no estimate of damage.