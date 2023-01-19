A quarter of a million bottles of children’s liquid acetaminophen has made its way to Alberta, with the provincial government saying hospitals will be receiving the pain relievers first.

Premier Danielle Smith says the shipment of 250,000 bottles will bolster supply to hospitals across Alberta, making sure access to medication is not delayed and children who are being treated on-site can get the pain and fever relief they need. She adds, however, that they will continue to push to gather and distribute further shipments of the medication.

“We need the approval of the rest of the medication so parents can use them at home. We’re in the midst of an exceptionally difficult winter, made more stressful for parents by the shortage of basic medications. Kids and families are waiting for these medications and we need Health Canada to approve them without further delay.”

According to the province, the final requirement for child-proof caps has been addressed, and the manufacturer has provided all information requested by Health Canada. The provincial government says upwards of 4.75 million more bottles of the medication will be available for sale when the green light has been given.