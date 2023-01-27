Lethbridge Police are investigating after a school in the city sustained fire damage Thursday night. Police say they responded to an alarm at St. Francis Junior High just before midnight on January 26th, where they found a window on the northwest side of the building had been pried open and two windows were slid open on the east side of the building after their locking mechanisms had been tampered with.

Fire and smoke damage was observed inside a total of three rooms. Despite help from the K9 unit, no suspects were located still in the school. There is no damage estimate available, however, police and a fire investigator with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services continue to investigate.