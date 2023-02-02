Lethbridge County has renewed a collaboration agreement with the area’s two irrigation districts after a successful term.

Lethbridge County, the Lethbridge Northern Irrigation District (LNID), and the St. Mary River Irrigation District (SMRID) have signed on for another three year term.

The framework agreement provides a guide for future partnerships and opportunities into 2025.

Lethbridge County Reeve Tory Campbell says the agreement is important and aligns with the strategic goals set out by council.

“We are pleased to sign on for another term with our irrigation partners. One of Council’s strategic goals is enhancing collaboration with organizations in the region,” says Campbell

“With this agreement, we can continue utilizing our collective strengths to benefit stakeholders throughout the LNID and SMRID service area in Lethbridge County.”

The last agreement was signed back in 2020.