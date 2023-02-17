Lethbridge police are investigating after a threat was found written on school property at Chinook High School. Staff located the threat on Feb. 16 and police say there will be officers at the school tomorrow (Feb. 17) as a precautionary measure.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the veracity of the threat but there is no evidence to suggest an immediate risk,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Classes are scheduled to proceed as usual Friday, with a police presence. LPS says no more information will be released at this time.