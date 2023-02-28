Community lab services in Lethbridge, Brooks and Medicine Hat have now transitioned into DynaLIFE Medical Labs.

This change is aimed at improving lab services for residents, helping to generate savings and is the second phase of the provincial transition of lab services.

“Contracting community lab services to DynaLIFE will ensure Albertans have timely access to high-quality community lab services, while generating cost savings and redirecting healthcare dollars into other important health services,” says Jason Copping, Minister of Health.

“DynaLIFE has a proven history of providing innovative lab services and Albertans can be assured they are getting the best care possible.”

Around two thirds of provincial lab work is generated from communities and will now be delivered by DynaLIFE under a Alberta health services contract, which includes community labs and mobile collection facilities that do more than 25,000 collections a year.

In Lethbridge, Brooks, and Medicine Hat, Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) will still continue to help patients who require lab services at hospitals or urgent care. Those who reside in rural areas of the AHS South Zone that don’t have any additional community labs can still go to their hospital lab.

“This expanded partnership with DynaLIFE will not only see investments in community lab facilities and technology, but will continue to drive and support the health innovation ecosystem in Alberta,” says Mauro Chies, interim AHS President and CEO.

“The transition of community services to DynaLIFE will ensure hospital labs, operated by APL, are able to focus on the emergency, inpatient and urgent needs of acute and ambulatory hospital patients.”

Labs in the North, Edmonton, Central and Calgary zones have already transitioned into DynaLIFE in December.

Those looking to book an appointment or find what lab is closet to them can do so online or by calling DynaLIFE at 1-877-702-4486.