Coaldale is launching the second phase of a campaign to raise funds for a new recreation centre. Phase one of the Coaldale Strong was launched in 2021 with a goal to generate $1 million in donations. The town has raised nearly $1.5 million in donations, pledges and sponsorships since the launch and is now aiming for $2 million.

“Fundraising appeals for projects like this one are only successful if the community agrees with the project,” said Mayor Jack Van Rijn. “Clearly, our community agrees that building a rec center is a worthwhile endeavor. With the support of everyone who donated to phase one of this campaign, our community members can rest assured that the rec center will be able to offer full-programming upon opening in spring 2024.”

Phase two will focus on selling facility naming rights and the town posted a request for expression of interest on Feb. 28 on its website.