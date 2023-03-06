A program that provides financial assistance to homeowners who want to do clean energy upgrades is already at capacity, just a week after its announcement. The City of Lethbridge says year one of the four-year Clean Energy Improvement Program is full and new submissions will be placed on a wait list and will be processed on a first come, first served basis.

“As not all submissions received to date will move forward to full application stage, the anticipation is that space may become available in the next four to six months,” reads a news release from the city. “Other submissions will be processed when year two of the program opens in February 2024.”

The program is administered by Alberta Municipalities in partnership with the city and will provide low interest financing for project, with repayment tied to property tax bills. It supports projects such as window upgrades, adding solar power, increasing insulation and installing a tankless hot water system.

The program aims to support energy efficiency and create a more climate resilient community, according to the city. It is supported by funding from the federal government and is expected to help about 180 homeowners over the four year pilot.