A downtown building was evacuated after a watermain break on March 7. The City of Lethbridge says several businesses, as well as residential properties, were impacted and the building on the corner of 2 Ave S and 5 St S was evacuated.

“Those residents impacted are being provided supports through the Red Cross including transportation and alternative shelter,” reads a news release from the city. “The cause of the break is currently unknown but crews are on scene and working to repair the break as quickly as possible.”

Road closures are in place as crews work to repair the break. The building is near the former Lethbridge Hotel, which is being demolished this week after a fire destroyed it on Feb 24.

The city says demolition and the fire investigation continues as crews work to fix the nearby water main break.