Saturday, September 9, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
News

Building on Animal Health Services diploma easier with U of L, NWP partnership

By Kass Patterson
NWP and U of L partner to improve transition to post diploma studies (Photo supplied by Northwestern Polytechnic)

The University of Lethbridge could be welcoming more Animal Health Services graduates from Northwestern Polytechnic as they find a smoother path to continue their post-diploma studies.

Students who graduate from the program at the NWP Fairview campus can transfer into a Post-Diploma Bachelor of Arts or Post-Diploma Bachelor of Science focused on agriculture under the partnership between the two postsecondary institutions.

The two-year Animal Health Technology diploma at the northwestern Alberta institution gives students the foundation by learning about animal nursing, surgical assistance, and laboratory procedures; with students leaving the program having had the opportunity to learn about large and small animals.

Students wanting to continue their studies at the U of L need a 2.5 grade point average or higher to qualify.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win