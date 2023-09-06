The University of Lethbridge could be welcoming more Animal Health Services graduates from Northwestern Polytechnic as they find a smoother path to continue their post-diploma studies.

Students who graduate from the program at the NWP Fairview campus can transfer into a Post-Diploma Bachelor of Arts or Post-Diploma Bachelor of Science focused on agriculture under the partnership between the two postsecondary institutions.

The two-year Animal Health Technology diploma at the northwestern Alberta institution gives students the foundation by learning about animal nursing, surgical assistance, and laboratory procedures; with students leaving the program having had the opportunity to learn about large and small animals.

Students wanting to continue their studies at the U of L need a 2.5 grade point average or higher to qualify.