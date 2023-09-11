Bikers in Southern Alberta are rallying together to help local charities.

The 42nd Annual Southern Alberta Toy run is happening on September 16th and will be a day of fun, fellowship and giving back to the community.

Dallas Harty, president of the Southern Alberta Bikers, says “We are so excited to be hosting the 42nd Annual Southern Alberta Toy Run. It’s a great way to give back to the community and have a great time with fellow riders.”

The Toy Run starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning with a breakfast at Honkers Pub and the big man in red, Santa, will be making an appearance from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., with all toys and proceeds going towards local charities. After the parade, a Poker Run to the Twin Butte Store and Smoke Shack will take place with poker hands $10 each. After the run, there will be door prizes, a silent auction, and fellowship with other riders.

All riders are welcome to join.