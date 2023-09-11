A new program is helping to fund Blackfoot signs across the Kainai Nation with a goal to teach locals and visitors about the region’s history and keep the language alive.

The project is a partnership between the Kainaiwa, the SouthGrow Regional Initiative, Community Futures Lethbridge Region, Tourism Lethbridge and Alberta SouthWest Regional Alliance. It will provide up to $2,000 to communities, businesses and institutions to go towards sign construction.

The Kainai Nation will provide translations for locations through the Aitsi’poyiiksi committee.

“Preserving the Blackfoot Language is a hard battle, but to see it on signs and part of our everyday life is a positive step and will be a constant reminder that the history of our people is the deep story of this land, and we hope that invites more and more people to learn about our past,” says Arnold Fox, director of Blood Tribe Social Development.

According to a news release from the partners in the project, they hope to expand it to cover all traditional Blackfoot territory, if funding allows next year.

Applications for the funding can be found online.