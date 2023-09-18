One person is facing charges, and charges are pending against two others after weapons and drugs were seized from a home in the town by police.

According to the Taber Police Service, officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday, September 12th, at a home in the 6,000 block of 54th Street, where they seized over 17 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of meth and several weapons, including pepper spray and a butterfly knife. Along with the drugs and weapons, a pair of stolen Air Pods, tools and a bicycle stolen from the Red Deer area were recovered.

41-year-old Theresa Marie Wallis of Taber is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of stolen property. Wallis was released on a release order and is scheduled back in court on September 19th.

According to police, additional charges are pending for two Taber men in their 30s.