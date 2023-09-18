Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Taber police lay charges in drugs, weapons, stolen property seizure

By Kass Patterson
(File photo via Taber Police Service)

One person is facing charges, and charges are pending against two others after weapons and drugs were seized from a home in the town by police.

According to the Taber Police Service, officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday, September 12th, at a home in the 6,000 block of 54th Street, where they seized over 17 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of meth and several weapons, including pepper spray and a butterfly knife. Along with the drugs and weapons, a pair of stolen Air Pods, tools and a bicycle stolen from the Red Deer area were recovered.

41-year-old Theresa Marie Wallis of Taber is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of stolen property. Wallis was released on a release order and is scheduled back in court on September 19th.

According to police, additional charges are pending for two Taber men in their 30s.

