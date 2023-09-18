Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Fort Macleod Health Centre Emergency Department will be closed on Tuesday.

According to Alberta Health Services, the ED will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19th, and nursing staff will remain on-site during the closure to care for long-term care residents.

Those needing to be seen by an emergency department physician can access the Cardston Health Centre, Pincher Creek Health Centre, Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, or call 911 for a medical emergency. Residents can call Health Link at 811, 24 hours daily, for non-emergency health-related questions or are encouraged to contact their family doctor.