Visit some of the species of trees located in our region with the Lethbridge Tree Passport.

In honour of National Tree Day on September 20, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre and the City of Lethbridge Parks Department have released the passport to encourage residents to visit some of the trees thriving in the region.

“Planting trees is one of the easiest things we can do to build climate resilience in Lethbridge,” says Paige Rosner, Environmental Education & Community Projects Lead with the Helen Schuler Nature Centre. “We developed the Lethbridge Tree Passport to help residents select the right tree for their property.”

To help celebrate National Tree Day, city staff from various departments will be planting five new trees at Henderson Lake Park. Anna Larney, Urban Forestry Technician with the City of Lethbridge says the trees will provide many benefits for the community.

The Tree Passport also goes hand in hand with the Lethbridge Tree Guide that was released a few months ago. The guide gives a list of ideal trees to be planted for the climate in Lethbridge, including growth rate, mature size, etc. and the passport offers up some living examples of these trees to help when selecting a tree for residents’ yards.

The Tree Passport highlights 36 trees found in Lethbridge and was developed to help support the 1,000 Trees in 2023 initiative.