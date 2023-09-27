Taber has launched a new app to help take the guesswork out of waste and recycling. The Recycle Coach app is meant to help residents reduce household waste and make informed decisions about recycling and composting.

“By embracing this app, Taber can anticipate better recycling and composting diversion,

resulting in reduced waste contamination – a win-win situation for everyone involved,” reads a news release from the town. “As our waste collection service, often referred to as the three cart system, reaches its seven year milestone, this app marks the next milestone in making our service even more user-friendly for our citizens.”

The app can help identify where specific items should be disposed of using a search or by taking a photo of an item. It can also help residents find local recycling and disposal information.

It can also give collection reminders to residents and can be used to report missed collection.