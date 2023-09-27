Four members of the Rebels Motorcycle Club are facing multiple charges related to a home invasion and assault earlier this month.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say five men armed with weapons entered a home in Coleman on Sept. 16 and assaulted a three people.

“The suspects are alleged to have had firearms and other weapons during the incident which spread out onto the street at which time police were called,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Garett Ouelette (41) was arrested in Pincher Creek on Sept. 21 and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault break and enter, robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. He was remanded in custody and has a court appearance in Pincher Creek on Sept. 28.

Tyler Trodden (39) was arrested in Champion on Sept. 24 and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault break and enter, robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a firearm with a prohibition order.

An additional 50 charges were laid against Trodden following a search warrant at his home. Police say they found shotguns, handguns, hatchets, a sword, a machete, an energy weapon and meth. He was remanded in custody with a court date scheduled for Sept. 28 in Pincher Creek.

Aaron Thompson (40) was arrested on Sept. 25 and is facing charges including aggravated assault, break and enter, robbery, possession of a weapon, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released from custody with a court date scheduled on Nov. 2.

RCMP say two additional search warrants were conducted in Pincher Creek and more charges are pending.

In an earlier press release, police said Robert Russell Dwyer (37) has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the investigation. A fifth suspect has not been identified.