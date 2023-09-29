Police have arrested a fourth suspect and laid charges in relation to a home invasion and assault earlier this month.

According to police, five men went into a Coleman home on Sept. 16 armed with weapons and assaulted three people.

Four of the suspects have been arrested, all members of the Rebels Motorcycle Club, and a fifth is not identified.

BACKGROUND: Charges laid against motorcycle club members after Crowsnest Pass home invasion, assault

- Advertisement -

Robert Dwyer (37) is facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault, break and enter, robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Officers executed a search warrant at his home in Lethbridge and seized a bat, hatchet, a knife, two air rifles, an air pistol, three cell phones and ammunition.

He has been remanded in custody with a court date scheduled in Lethbridge on Oct. 4.

BACKGROUND: Warrants issued for three Pincher Creek men in connection to home invasion, assault