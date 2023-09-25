Update: RCMP say Tyler Trodden and Aaron Thompson have been arrested.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP are asking for help finding three men in connection to a home invasion in Coleman earlier this month.

Officers were called to the home around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 16 and say five armed men went into the house and assaulted a man and woman.

“A second male resident was also attacked when he returned home during the incident,” reads a news release from RCMP. “The suspects are alleged to have had firearms and other weapons during the incident which spread out onto the street, at which time police were called.”

- Advertisement -

Police say it is believed the attack was targeted and the investigation is ongoing. RCMP have identified four people involved and one has already been arrested.

Police are looking to find three people from Pincher Creek connected to the investigation: Tyler Thomas Trodden (39), Robert Russell Dwyer (37) and Aaron John Thompson (40).

“All four of the accused have been charged with aggravated assault, break and enter, robbery as well as multiple firearms and weapons offences,” police say.

Garett Ouellette (41) was arrested on Sept. 21 and has been remanded into custody. He is next scheduled to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Sept. 28.

The other three remain at large with warrants out for their arrest.

- Advertisement -

Trodden may be in the area of Vulcan and is described as: 6’3” tall, about 213 lbs with brown hair and eyes and light complexion.

Dwyer may be in the area of Pincher Creek and is described as 6’0” , 165 lbs with brown hair and eyes and light complexion.

Thompson may be in the area of Pincher Creek and is described as 5’10” tall, 294 lbs with hazel eyes, brown hair and light complexion.