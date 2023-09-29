One man is facing charges, and police are looking to identify a second, believed to have broken into a Taber business.

According to the Taber Police Service, officers responded to a break-and-enter of a business in the 5600 block of 66 Avenue around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“The investigation revealed that at approximately 12:40 a.m., on September 27th, 2023, two males entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, tools and other property.”

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 5900 block of 64 Avenue, where they recovered some of the stolen property and a stolen bicycle.

Jason Sean Cranston was arrested and charged with break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property on Thursday, September 28th. The 41-year-old Taber man has been remanded into custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on October 3rd.

Police are still looking to identify the second man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taber Police or Crime Stoppers.