Those looking for an alternative for handing out Halloween treats this year can pick up Halloween coupon books starting on Sunday, October 1.

The coupon books are a partnership between the City of Lethbridge and Recreation Excellence. The books are $5 each and contain 10 passes, five youth swimming passes and five youth skating passes. These passes can be used at any Recreation Excellence operated city pool or arena.

The swim passes can be used at Nicholas Sheran, Stand Siwik, and Fritz Sick pool and the skating passes can be used at Cavendish Farms Centre, Nicholas Sheran, Civic Ice Centre, Henderson, Logan Boulet and Labour Club.

The books are available for purchase at any Recreation Excellence city pool during regular business hours. Supplies are limited, and the city encourages residents to buy their books early. The passes expire on December 31, 2023.

Information on pool hours can be found on the city’s website.