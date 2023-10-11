A new accessible play space is now open in Galt Gardens. The space next to Rotary Centennial Fountain was funded by the federal government, the city and Kal Tire.

“This project is based on both long-term planning and fiscal responsibility,” said Crystal Scheit, urban revitalization manager. “We believe this inclusive and accessible play space will be filled with positive interaction and that it represents continued efforts to make downtown Lethbridge open and welcome to everybody.”

More than half of the funds ($375,000) for the project came from the federal Community Revitalization Fund and the city spent $277,000 from both already approved public realm enhancements funds and the Capital Improvement Program. The remaining $10,000 for the $662,000 project came from the Kal Tire Replay fund.

“Kal Tire is a proud supporter of projects across Canada that use recycled rubber products to build more inclusive and accessible playgrounds, like here in Galt Gardens,” said Simon Hendriks, manager of the Southside Kal Tire in Lethbridge. “This park is actually made up of about 4,900 pounds of recycled rubber product to fill the 3,200 square foot space we see before us. This equates to about 350 passenger used tires no longer in the landfill.”

The city says the new park addresses a notable gap in recreation and play areas within a 10-minute walk of downtown Lethbridge.