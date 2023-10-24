Registration is coming to a close to partake in the upcoming Trick or Eat Food Drive on October 31st.

On Halloween, groups of two or more trick-or-treaters will be collecting non-perishable food items for the

Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge in various neighborhoods around the city. Organizer Rebecca Rauda hopes the event becomes an annual one.

“This is the first year we are organizing this event in Lethbridge, having previously participated in [one in] another community.”

Interfaith Foodbank Executive Director Danielle McIntyre says having the event is exciting, as they have had similar Halloween drives in the past.

“This is a community member who came forward and said, ‘I would like to run this food drive for you,’ and that is how the majority of our fundraisers operate, is community members coming forward to fundraise on our behalf.”

Trick or Eat’er groups will include two to four people and will need to check in at the Cor Van Raay YMCA between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., where they will be given a map of their route and instructions.

“Routes are between 2 and 3 blocks. While the routes are all walkable, it is recommended to have a vehicle nearby to drop off food collections every few houses.”

Registration closes at the end of the day on Tuesday, October 24th. McIntyre says communities where the Trick or Eat Fooddrive is happening will get information in the mail asking to have non-perishable food items to hand out if possible.