The Lethbridge Police Service is hosting its first ever ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at two locations this Halloween.

The inaugural event will see LPS vehicles decorated for the spooktacular event. One of the locations will be the boat launch parking lot at Nicholas Sheran Park, just off McMaster Boulevard and the parking lot of the Logan Boulet Arena along the 1300 block of 8 Avenue North.

Along with the decorated cruisers, officers will also be there handing out candy, until supplies last, starting at 5 p.m.

Sgt. Dave Warner, a Patrol Team member, says “we’re looking forward to the parade of costumes and hope we see a few future officers in the mix.” Warner is also the one who spearheaded the idea for the event.

The event is free and will give officers the chance to connect with any youngsters in the community and help to foster some positive relationships with law enforcement.