Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after Lethbridge police seized pre-packaged fentanyl and meth in two separate incidents downtown.

Officers responded to a report of a person selling drugs along the 300 block of 4 St. S. on Nov. 6 and say a search during his arrest resulted in the seizure of 23 pre-portioned packages of fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a small quantity of cash proceeds of crime.

Officers responded to a theft complaint at a downtown store on Nov. 9 and an investigation led to the arrest of a man who had some of the stolen property, along with multiple packages of fentanyl.

Christopher Francis Quebec, 51, of Lethbridge, faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11.

William Douglas John Ewen-Potter, 27, is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26.

“In both of these cases citizens provided detailed descriptions which led to the timely arrest of two subjects actively involved in the trafficking of drugs to the at-risk population in the downtown core,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.