It’s time to get into the holiday spirit with the 29th Annual Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 19, residents can see the ENMAX Centre turned into a glistening winter wonderland and view Christmas trees beautifully decorated by sponsors and volunteers.

The trees will then be auctioned off at the Gala and Auction on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Shonna Lamb with the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation says the event usually sees around four thousand people coming through the ENMAX Centre for the free viewing.

“Each year the support in the community just continues to grow, there’s people that are just finding out about it for the first time, and folks who have been with us for decades,” says Lamb.

Along with the free tree viewing there is also a free family night and skate on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Any proceeds from the event, according to Lamb, will go to improving and maintaining healthcare at the hospital.

“We usually fund about 40 different projects, and they’ll range anywhere from a thousand dollars to a million dollars. Generally, we fund about two to four million a year.”

The 29th CRHF Annual Christmas Tree Festival runs Nov. 19 to 21 at the ENMAX Centre, Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m., Monday from 12 to 8 p.m. with the free skate from 5 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 12 to 8 p.m. The Gala and Auction is on Wednesday, Nov. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m.