Businesses, entrepreneurs and community minded residents can now apply for the city’s Re-Imagine Downtown grant. The program focuses on activating vacant and underutilized private and public spaces in downtown Lethbridge. There is a total of $120,000 to be distributed between two rounds of applications.

“For the 2024 Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant, there will be a particular focus on activating Galt Gardens Park. Events held in Galt Gardens Park are eligible for up to $15,000 per initiative, and events outside of Galt Gardens will be eligible for up to $10,000 per initiative,” reads a news release from the city.

Events hosted outside of the June-September peak season will also be a priority for 2024. This year initiatives in the warehouse district and 13 St. N are also eligible for the grants.

Applications for the first round of funding are open until Dec. 15 and up to $80,000 is expected to be distributed. The the second round will be in the spring.