A 41-year-old man from Taber is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into businesses in the town.

According to the Taber Police Service, around 5:30 am on Wednesday, November 15th, officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 6000 block of 60 Avenue. Officers reportedly found the man still in the business compound during their investigation. He was arrested and allegedly was found in possession of stolen property and fentanyl.

According to a release from the Taber Police Service, officers found the suspect allegedly “caused damage within the building [during their investigation].” In a neighbouring business compound, police discovered the man also had allegedly taken clothing from a parked vehicle and damaged a piece of equipment in a third compound.

Subsequently, a 41-year-old is facing several charges including break and entering, theft, and possession of fentanyl. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 22nd.