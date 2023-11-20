Next March, bovine and western athletes will return to the ENMAX Centre for the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com.

This is the sixth season the PBR is coming to the windy city, with riders from across Canada and international competitors looking to beat the eight-second clock on the back of a 2,000-pound bull. The Lethbridge event is the second of nine events in PBR Canada’s premier Cup Series in 2024.

This past March, when the Cup Series was in Lethbridge, the 2022 PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz won the event after riding all three bulls to the buzzer, earning him a second consecutive event title in the ENMAX Centre.

Previous Lethbridge Champions include Zane Lambert, Garret Green, Brock Radford, Ty Ellis and the 2023 Candian PBR Champion, Dakota Butar.

The Lethbridge event is Friday, March 1st and Saturday, March 2nd, with tickets going on sale on Friday, November 24th at 10:00 a.m.