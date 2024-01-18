- Advertisement -

The Milk River Health Centre emergency room will be closed overnight and through the weekend because of a lack of physician coverage.

Alberta Health Services says it will close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and it will open again at 8 a.m. on Jan. 19.

It will close at 5 p.m. on Jan 19 again and will not open again until 8 a.m. on Jan. 22.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from AHS. “ AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

Emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and Raymond during the closures.