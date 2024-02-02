Brought to you by Kia Lethbridge & 98.1 The Ranch



Mike McGuire is a country music veteran, and a proud Albertan who is no stranger to Lethbridge. Having experience across all genres of radio, it’s country music that brought Mike to “The Dance” so to speak. Mike has a long history in country radio, and has befriended some of the biggest acts in the business, while truly believing in the next waves and generations of stars to come. A CCMA nominated music director, Mike’s experience is matched only by his passion for radio. Southern Alberta has always been a part of Mike’s life. He has family here, and truly feels at home here in the ‘Bridge. When not on the radio, you’ll find him either hitting the road for his other passion and profession, serving as a professional ring announcer and commentator for the Hart Family’s “Dungeon Wrestling” in Calgary, or online hosting a network of podcasts under the banner, “McGuire on Wrestling”. Most of all though, Mike takes great pride in being a community guy – so feel free to reach out anytime! You can find him on most social media platforms @mcguireshow

Born and raised in Calgary, Kass, from a young age developed a love for learning peoples stories and being able to share them with the community (or her family, or whoever would listen!). In addition to working in communities like Okotoks and Calgary, Kass has also spent her summers traveling with the World Professional Chuckwagon Association since 2019, to help provide a peek behind the curtain into the world of chuckwagon racing.

Outside of work and chuckwagons, Kass is a reader and an avid country music fan, with Reba holding a special place in her heart. If you run into Kass in the wild, you will likely see her with the largest cup of coffee possible, and she may be on the way to get a refill, so watch out! You can find her on most social media platforms @kassonair

Wake up with The Mike McGuire Show with Kass Patterson, weekday mornings from 6:00am – 10:00am!