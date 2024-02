Alberta’s Balzac Billy the “Prairie Prognosticator” predicted six more weeks of winter Friday morning.

The gopher mascot saw his shadow after waking up from his winter nap Friday morning. Manitoba Merv was the only other groundhog to see his shadow predicting the elongated winter season.

Across Canada Shubenacadie Sam, Wiarton Willie, Fred Jr. and Lucy The Lobster, along with Pensilvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, all predicted early springs.