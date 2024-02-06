Upgrades to water metres will make it so city workers no longer have to access backyards to do readings. About 10,000 homes will have outdated water metres replaced over the next three years.

“The program isn’t just about enhancing efficiency, it’s about delivering a better service to residents,” says Leanne Lammertsen, water and wastewater operations manager. “We understand change can be daunting, but we are committed to making this work convenient and as accessible as possible.”

Installing the new metres will only take about half an hour and residents will need to book an appointment to get the upgrade installed. The first neighbourhoods to get the upgrades will be Indian Battle Heights and Copperwood. Door hangers will be left on homes and there will be a message sent through the Lethbridge Loop app to make homeowners aware of the needed upgrade.

“We encourage residents to make the most of the wide range of appointment slots, offered every day of the week. The replacement procedure can be completed in under 30 minutes,” says Lammertsen.

There is no cost to the homeowner for the change. Lammersten says the new metres have technology in them that allows city workers to get reading from a van, without going into backyards.