Residents are invited to an open house to share their input on a plan to create a green corridor connecting the downtown to the warehouse district. The city wants to transform 11 St. S between 3 and 4 Ave when it does planned watermain renewal later this year.

“The design will establish a vibrant place for people, support businesses, prioritize pedestrians and multi-model movement, maintain and add tree canopy coverage along the street, integrate sustainable stormwater management, and plan for future commercial frontage activation,” reads a description of the project on the Get Involved Lethbridge website.

It says green infrastructure will be a major part of the project, which could include rain gardens, bioswales or permeable pavement. “These green features, coupled with the water main renewals, will help manage stormwater runoff, improve water quality, and contribute to the overall environmental sustainability of the area.”

The city says pairing the new design with watermain renewal will help to minimize costs.

The open house is planned for Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. in the Culver room at city hall.