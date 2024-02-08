Nikka Yuko’s Kamakura (Igloo) Projection Dome, inside Japanese Garden, is now home to new digital display content, thanks to a collaboration with the University of Lethbridge’s New Media program.

In 2022, the 360-projection experience was launched, as “Sakura” and “Northern Lights” debuted, as the dome’s introduction to some unique community programming. The New Media collection opens to the public next month.

The New Media program explores the interconnectivity between art, industry and culture. Students created content for emerging media using new technology. The dome is the perfect canvas, as it is not a traditional medium.

“Our students, last semester, were tasked with creating some content for the dome – just for an experiment,” says Bryn Hewko, from the Department of New Media. “The students were offered an opening where their work could be cycled into the regular programming for the projection dome.”

“You’ll see a number of animated works. It’s exciting because it really does demonstrate the breadth of the work our students create,” Hewko adds.

Initially, Hewko notes, the students were tasked with creating a work that invoked an emotion, “but they ended up taking it in their own directions.”

Tristan Scott, a third-year student, says the class tried to explore how to illicit different responses or feelings with the assignment. “For my video, I wanted to make a Japanese themed sort of experience.”

“I ended up experimenting with different visual effects and seeing how they were effective for the space,” Scott adds. “It was a cool experience. We were able to make something for a space outside of the classroom.”

Eric Granson, marketing and events manager at Japanese Garden, says once Nikka Yuko heard about a collaboration with students using their creativity and providing homegrown content, it was a no-brainer. “Especially, being this amazing content and showcasing to the rest of the community. It’s just wonderful.”

Being a student-driven project, Nikka Yuko is offering a special Gakusei (student) price of $10. Nikka Yuko will be launching the new projection displays starting Mar. 1 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.