Today, more than 80 southern Alberta employers participated in Lethbridge College’s career fair.

The event, which was free for LC students and alumni, was an opportunity for attendees to explore summer job or career options, ask questions of employers and distribute resumes.

“We’re seeing a strong interest from employers who want to connect with our students before they graduate,” says Dr. Kenny Corscadden, vice-president of research and partnerships and interim vice-president academic.

Not only is the career fair an excellent opportunity for students to network, Corscadden adds, it’s also a great chance for employers to build relationships. “And encourage graduates to continue living and working in southern Alberta.”

The one-day event featured three panel sessions, including “Life after LC: Learn from our alumni,” “Career Conversations: Learn what employers are looking for,” and “Leveraging work-integrated learning to propel your career.”

Employers also had a chance to conduct on-the-spot interviews with potential candidates.

“We hosted a handful of pre-workshops leading up to this event, where students could get support with resume building and interview skills and learn what questions to ask employers,” says Kristen DeMone, from the Work-Integrated Learning Office and regional stewardship manager.

“We wanted to ensure they put their best foot forward when meeting with employers this week.”