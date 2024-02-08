In Canada, “hurry hard” is curling’s battle cry, as team members sweep harder and faster. But for the Playgoers of Lethbridge, “Hurry Hard” is a Canadian curling comedy by Kristen Da Silva and directed by Greg Wolcott.

Wolcott says the production is set in a small town curling club, “but it could be any curling club in Canada.”

The play runs until Saturday at the Sterndale Bennett Theatre.

Wednesday night, Wolcott says, was the first time cast members were able to perform in front of a live audience. “It was great to get the audience reaction, which surprised cast members. I think it always does the first time you hear people laughing and it’s a nice feeling to be appreciated.”

According to Wolcott, the play was cast in December and rehearsals ran three or four nights a week at various locations over six weeks. “It’s difficult to get a good rehearsal space, so we were sort of all over the place.” The production consists of five cast members.

One unique aspect of “Hurry Hard” is the audience is supposedly the ice the curlers are looking down on. “It’s a neat little convention. It takes place on the second floor of a curling club and they’re looking down on the ice numerous times and the audience is the ice.”

Another detail about the production, Wolcott adds, is audience members don’t need to know anything about curling. “That’s sort of a metaphor for the setting.”

Tickets are on sale now at enmaxcentre.ca or at either Ticket Centre location.