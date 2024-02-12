The official logo for the upcoming Southern Alberta Summer Games has been released.

The logo for the 2024 Coaldale & Lethbridge County Southern Alberta Summer Games includes a great-horned owl along with illustrations of athletes playing or participating in sports that are part of the upcoming games sports inside the facets of a gemstone. According to the Town of Coaldale, the “logo brings together imagery that not only pays homage to the history of the Games” but it also acknowledges the town’s Birds of Prey Nature Center and the slogan “Gem of the West”.

Southern Alberta Summer Games Coordinator for the Town of Coaldale, Mark McIntosh, explains while putting the logo together it was important to them to showcase some of the major sporting events that will be held during the competition, while also highlighting the town’s identity.

“This is why we decided to use the silhouettes of a great-horned owl and a gemstone. They’re symbols that on the one hand identify Coaldale as home to the Alberta Birds of Prey Nature Center and that on the other hand recall Coaldale’s historic slogan, “Gem of the West”.

The upcoming games will be held from July 3rd to 6th and will reportedly overlap with the opening of the town’s new multi-use recreation centre.