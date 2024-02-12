The Sirens for Life campaign is going into its second full week, with first responders in the area being invited to come in and donate

Brenna Scott, Business Development Manager at the Lethbridge Plasma Centre explains the initiative in a sense is a friendly competition, that helps promote the current need for plasma donations. This is the 3rd Annual Sirens for Life event, with last year’s initiative collecting just under 100 donations and they hope to do the same this year.

“In the past, we have seen really great support from the police department and fire department, and that is something we are hoping to see again this year.”

Scott says that seeing just under 100 donations last year made a positive impact on helping patients not just in Lethbridge or Alberta, but across the province. Scott adds, that while the campaign brings back people who have donated in the past it also encourages new donors to sign up as well. In Lethbridge alone, the centre looks to bring in roughly 200 new donors a month.

“Every month we have some lapsed donors, whether it is because they can’t donate for a little bit of time because they have been travelling or on certain medications – so by having new donors come in it helps us keep up with the need for patients across Canada.”

In a week the centre can take 310 donation appointments. According to Scott having the different municipalities including the City of Lethbridge and the Town of Coaldale along with the different first responder groups not only support but take part in the initiative is part of what makes it special. If someone wants to take part in the Sirens for Life campaign and put one of their donations towards a team Scott says all they need to do is say so during their registration.

More information on how to donate can be found online.