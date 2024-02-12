Foodies adore an assortment of edible delights, as culinary creators cook with love.

This Valentine’s Day, unleash your inner chef, to plan and prepare a flavourful and savoury smorgasbord for the one you love. Or dine out at a local eatery to celebrate good eats that will warm the cockles of your heart and tempt your taste buds.

In the restaurant industry, one of the busiest days has always been Valentine’s Day, says Chef Stephen Klassen, chair of the School of Culinary Arts at Lethbridge College. “It gives everybody an opportunity to go out with their loved ones.”

For those trying to cook at home for Valentine’s Day, Klassen says, just find that recipe you want to try online and give it a whirl.

“I think chicken breast is nice, a nice beef filet, a risotto has always been an elegant dish and they are easy to execute at home.”

“If it doesn’t work, pizza is always a good alternative,” jokes Klassen.

At the college, students in the Culinary Arts program are planning fine dining menus this week, that may be a little bit different than a regular evening dining menu served in the on-campus Garden Court.

“This gives our students a chance to work on a little bit of a higher-end product, a little bit nicer and a little more elegant,” says Klassen. “It’s products they get to maybe not see all the time. Hopefully, the guests will enjoy the experience.”

For Valentine’s Day, students are working with truffles, saffron and a nice contemporary dessert, Klassen notes. “We are still focusing on the curriculum they have to follow.”

“It’s still certain things they cover on a regular basis. We’re just elevating it a little bit,” says Klassen.