The city is looking for seasonal workers for the spring and summer. Jobs openings are spread across many departments, including parks and cemeteries, transportation, water and wastewater, waste and recycling and arenas.

“Every spring, we look to hire approximately 50 labourers to join our public operations teams,” says Aurelie Lajus Jr., people and culture business partner at the City of Lethbridge. “You get to work outside in the gorgeous weather with a team of great people, serving your community and helping to make Lethbridge a better place to live.”

Anyone wanting to apply must have a drivers license with no more than five demerit points, a commercial driver’s abstract and a high school diploma.