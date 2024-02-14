This Family Day, the City of Lethbridge will have service level changes.

Lethbridge 3-1-1

The Lethbridge 3-1-1 contact centre will be closed. Regular hours will resume Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 3-1-1 in-person service at City Hall will be closed. Regular hours will resume Feb. 20. The City has a 24/7 self-service site available at 311.lethbridge.ca to help with questions. For urgent issues, a 24-hr trouble line is available by calling 3-1-1.

City Hall

City Hall will be closed.

Waste and Recycling

The Waste and Recycling Centre will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no change to curbside collection, as residential waste is not collected on Mondays.

Pools & Arenas

For schedules, please visit leisure.lethbridge.ca.

Community Animal Services

Community Animal Services and the Lethbridge Animal Shelter will be closed. The public can access services on the website at any time, including dog licence payments, appointment booking, online complaint reporting and searching a list of found pets impounded at the shelter. For emergency animal control matters, call 403-320-4099.

Transit Service

Ride-on-Demand and Fixed Route transit schedules will run on Sunday service.

Access-A-Ride

Access-A-Ride booking and customer service will run on Sunday service.

Galt Museum & Archives

The Galt Museum is closed on Mondays.

Helen Schuler Nature Centre

The Helen Schuler Nature Centre will be open extended hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lethbridge Public Library

All branches of the Lethbridge Public Library will be closed.