UPDATE: Residents are no longer being advised to avoid the 700 Block of 8th Avenue South. According to the Lethbridge Police, the Critical incident that prompted the warning this morning has been resolved.

Police say they will release more information at a later date, but there is no more information available at this time.

The public is asked to stay away from the 700 Block of 8th Avenue South.

According to Lethbridge Police, officers are on the scene of what they are calling a “critical incident.”

The public is being asked to stay away from the area as police manage the “unfolding event.”