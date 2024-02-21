Subscribe to Local News
Police investigate fatal Highway 23 collision

By Kass Patterson
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)

A 53-year-old Lethbridge man was pronounced deceased after a collision involving a semi-truck on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Claresholm RCMP officers responded to the fatal collision on Highway 23 and Township Road 130 in Vulcan County around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20th. Officials say that emergency crews found the man deceased in a pickup truck, while the only person in the semi sustained minor injuries.

Officers stayed on scene to investigate the cause of the collision for several hours and the cause is still under investigation.

