The City of Lethbridge says to create efficiency and streamline processes, all calls for parking-related concerns will now be moving to 3-1-1, effective Mar. 1.

Residents needing to report a parking-related concern will now need to call or online chat with the City’s customer service team at Lethbridge 311.

“This change will eliminate the current practice of using the Lethbridge Police Service non-emergency line, which is answered by dispatchers in the Lethbridge Public Safety Communications Centre (PSCC),” says City officials.

“The PSCC non-emergency line is still available for all other services. As PSCC fields more than 30,000 calls per year, this change will create efficiencies and free up time for more urgent matters.”

Those calling 3-1-1 to report a parking-related concern must provide details and personal information.